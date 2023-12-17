Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.