Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

