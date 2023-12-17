Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 379 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,351,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,008,000 after purchasing an additional 191,869 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,819,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $93.64.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.