Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,700 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 732,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,630,000 after buying an additional 2,371,715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,920 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,072 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ADX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 150,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.53%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

