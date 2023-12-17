AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $126,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AdaptHealth by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $520,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 4,805,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

