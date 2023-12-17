Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 210.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.68. 8,666,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The company has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $579.61 and a 200 day moving average of $534.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

