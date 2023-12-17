AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 516,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of AdTheorent stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 157,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,614. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADTH. Noble Financial initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AdTheorent from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AdTheorent by 427.5% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 655,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

