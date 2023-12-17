ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADTRAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,352,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.10. 4,134,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,844. The company has a market capitalization of $558.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.