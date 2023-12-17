Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $142.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

