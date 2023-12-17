Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.19.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 106,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

