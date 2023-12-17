Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%.
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
