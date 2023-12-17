AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 19,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

