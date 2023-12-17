Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires 8,109 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 987,365 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 171,380 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 224,121 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.