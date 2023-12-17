Advisory Services & Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $435.36. The company has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.