Advisory Services & Investments LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 14.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 441,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,183,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 183,597 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 131,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFIC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

