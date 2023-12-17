Advisory Services & Investments LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 8.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.