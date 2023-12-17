Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHP stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

