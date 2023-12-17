Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Down 7.9% in November

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of AIH opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

