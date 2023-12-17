Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Up 13.2% in November

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 691,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of AFYA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 282,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Afya has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Afya by 1,004.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Afya by 7,912.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

