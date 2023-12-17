Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.59.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

A stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.