Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,324,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,032,419.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,289 shares of company stock worth $25,535,901. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilysys
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.