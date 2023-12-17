Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock remained flat at $23.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 438,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 430,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

