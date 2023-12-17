Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AC. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.37. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.1508772 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.