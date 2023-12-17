Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.9 days.

Airbus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. Airbus has a 1 year low of $116.25 and a 1 year high of $156.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

