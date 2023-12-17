Ajay Shah Purchases 5,000 Shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Stock

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) Director Ajay Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 477,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roadzen Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of RDZN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18. Roadzen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roadzen

Roadzen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roadzen stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roadzen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDZN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,090,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Roadzen makes up approximately 2.9% of Meteora Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 16.36% of Roadzen as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RoadZen, lnc. provides an online on-demand roadside assistance services with a network of towing and roadside repair providers in India. The company suite enables Insurers and Automotive OEMs with real-time customer interactions, rapid claims processing, and better risk underwriting services. It also offers services in the areas of towing and removal, battery jumpstart, flat tire support, locked out/lost keys, fuel problems, and roadside assistance.

