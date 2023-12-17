Ajay Shah Purchases 5,000 Shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Stock

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) Director Ajay Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 477,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Roadzen Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of RDZN opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18. Roadzen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.
RoadZen, lnc. provides an online on-demand roadside assistance services with a network of towing and roadside repair providers in India. The company suite enables Insurers and Automotive OEMs with real-time customer interactions, rapid claims processing, and better risk underwriting services. It also offers services in the areas of towing and removal, battery jumpstart, flat tire support, locked out/lost keys, fuel problems, and roadside assistance.
