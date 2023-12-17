Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.14 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,152. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

