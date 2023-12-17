Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

AKTS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 805,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

