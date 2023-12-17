Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Position Decreased by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up 3.3% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Alamos Gold worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

