Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 888,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $41,367,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGI opened at $13.64 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

