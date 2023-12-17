Alan D. Sobel Acquires 22,557 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) Director Alan D. Sobel acquired 22,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,944,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 84.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.1% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 36.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.