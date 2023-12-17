Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ALAR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Alarum Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,066. Alarum Technologies has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

