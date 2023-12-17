Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.40. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

