Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.40. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALDX
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aldeyra Therapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.