Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.40. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

