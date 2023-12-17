Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alector alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after buying an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Alector by 28.8% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALEC

Alector Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 1,454,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $696.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.