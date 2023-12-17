Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in Alector by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Alector by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alector by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,605,293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alector by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

