Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,349,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,355,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $209.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

