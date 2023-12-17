Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 856,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 503,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,484,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

