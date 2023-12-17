Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Allakos by 91,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Allakos by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Allakos has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

