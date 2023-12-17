Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.63.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,248,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $8,420,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

