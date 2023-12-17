Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 330,600 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Allego Stock Performance
Shares of ALLG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 490,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.
Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.14 million during the quarter.
About Allego
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
