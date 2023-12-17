Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 330,600 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Allego Stock Performance

Shares of ALLG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 490,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Allego

About Allego

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $45,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allego by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

(Get Free Report)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.