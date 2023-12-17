Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Down 8.0% in November

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,359,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,849,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,293,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.21 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

