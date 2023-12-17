Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 16.0% in November

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 123,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,576. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Allot Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

