Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 41,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 95,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Allurion Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,868,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.