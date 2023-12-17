Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 41,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 95,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Allurion Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Company Profile
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
