Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 11,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,632,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,188,681.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,375 shares of company stock worth $3,132,275. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,356,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,573. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

