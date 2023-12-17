Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.33. 168,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,750. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $237.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.