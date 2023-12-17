Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ AEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 64,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,536. Alset has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.
Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 177.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.
Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
