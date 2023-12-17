Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alset Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 64,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,536. Alset has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Get Alset alerts:

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 177.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Alset Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.