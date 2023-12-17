AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 416,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of ALTI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. 353,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,808. AlTi Global has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.