Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

