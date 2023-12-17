Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,228,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

MO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. 23,248,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,464. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

