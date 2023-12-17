Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Insider Sells $26,963.49 in Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMRN opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amarin by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,279 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Amarin by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 4,166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

