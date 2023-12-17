Ambarella’s (AMBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMBA

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,773 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.