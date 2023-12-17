Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for 1.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

